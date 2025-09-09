Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Amundi

Amundi trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Amundi’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

VOO stock opened at $596.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $599.60. The company has a market capitalization of $716.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $583.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

