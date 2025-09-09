Vermilion Energy Inc. $VET Stock Holdings Lessened by Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec

Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec trimmed its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,410 shares during the quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec owned 0.10% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 216.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 48.1% during the first quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 16,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. 31.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Vermilion Energy Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:VET opened at $7.37 on Tuesday. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.14). Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $392.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.50 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Vermilion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -42.53%.

About Vermilion Energy

(Free Report)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET).

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.