VICI Properties Inc. $VICI Shares Acquired by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.59 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 70.20%.The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. VICI Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.370 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 66.28%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities set a $35.00 target price on VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.75 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

