Vident Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Vident Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter valued at $31,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $35,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $354.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $397.18.

NYSE PWR opened at $375.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $387.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.96. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.08 and a twelve month high of $424.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $55.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.01.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 6.19%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

