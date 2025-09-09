Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in News Corporation $NWS

Vident Advisory LLC raised its stake in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in News were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of News by 0.8% during the first quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 9,728,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,924,000 after purchasing an additional 344,036 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of News by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 939,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,579,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of News by 11.8% during the first quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 609,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 64,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of News by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 362,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 133,224 shares during the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get News alerts:

News Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NWS opened at $33.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.18. News Corporation has a 52 week low of $26.25 and a 52 week high of $35.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.34.

News Announces Dividend

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. News had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.66%. Research analysts predict that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 60.0%. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Zacks Research raised News to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, News has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on News

About News

(Free Report)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.