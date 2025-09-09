Vident Advisory LLC Sells 6,564 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Vident Advisory LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,564 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 71,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 285,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $118.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.60. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

