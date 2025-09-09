Virtu Financial LLC Sells 4,792 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,644 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 0.9% of Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 763,563 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $169,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. MSA Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. MSA Advisors LLC now owns 107,690 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,921,000 after acquiring an additional 21,824 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,871,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,854,122,000 after acquiring an additional 967,336 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,809,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $237.88 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.93 and its 200-day moving average is $212.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The company had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

