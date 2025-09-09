Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,001,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VOYA opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.01.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.31. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

VOYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.70.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

