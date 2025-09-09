Voya Financial, Inc. $VOYA Shares Purchased by Amundi

Amundi boosted its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 331,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 94,504 shares during the quarter. Amundi’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $20,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Voya Financial by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Voya Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,001,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $75.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.00. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Voya Financial had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Voya Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VOYA

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.