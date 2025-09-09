Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Position Increased by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $19,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on WTW. Citigroup began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $332.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $319.31 and its 200-day moving average is $317.46. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 52-week low of $283.29 and a 52-week high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

