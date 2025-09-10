11,737 Shares in OR Royalties Inc. $OR Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in OR Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OR Royalties during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on OR shares. Wall Street Zen raised OR Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OR Royalties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of OR Royalties in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OR Royalties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

OR Royalties Price Performance

OR stock opened at $34.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.71 and a beta of 0.72. OR Royalties Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $35.44.

OR Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $60.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.25 million. OR Royalties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 35.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that OR Royalties Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OR Royalties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. OR Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.35%.

About OR Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

