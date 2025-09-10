136,959 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 136,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 856,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,501,000 after acquiring an additional 118,315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter worth $574,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 13,025 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust Price Performance

AAT stock opened at $20.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.24. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.69 and a 1 year high of $29.15.

American Assets Trust Announces Dividend

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $107.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.75 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 16.26%. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.890-2.010 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AAT

American Assets Trust Profile

(Free Report)

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.