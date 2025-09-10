412,151 Shares in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. $PRTH Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 412,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRTH. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Priority Technology by 13,386.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Priority Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 10,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $12.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $620.18 million, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Priority Technology ( NASDAQ:PRTH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.63 million. Priority Technology had a net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.35%. Priority Technology has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRTH. Zacks Research raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Priority Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.00.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

