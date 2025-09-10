5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.13 and traded as high as C$15.83. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$15.32, with a volume of 173,183 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on VNP. Desjardins raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Ventum Financial increased their target price on 5N Plus from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. National Bankshares raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised 5N Plus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.83.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on 5N Plus

5N Plus Stock Down 2.7%

5N Plus Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.13.

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.