689,818 Shares in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. $SBLK Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 689,818 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,734,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Amundi boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 59.1% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,868,249 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after acquiring an additional 693,683 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $4,801,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at about $4,668,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 436,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 215,074 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 160,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 102,619 shares during the period. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SBLK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of SBLK opened at $19.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $23.82.

Star Bulk Carriers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

