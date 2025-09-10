Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,217 Shares of Matson, Inc. $MATX

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Matson were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 495.3% during the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 381 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 30.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 676.8% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Scott sold 1,044 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.94, for a total value of $114,777.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,703.54. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Matson stock opened at $103.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.21. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $91.75 and a one year high of $169.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $830.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.30 million. Matson had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 14.26%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Matson in a report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.67.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

