Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,411 Shares of Central Securities Co. $CET

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Central Securities worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Central Securities by 763.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Securities during the 1st quarter valued at about $678,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Central Securities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Securities alerts:

Central Securities Price Performance

Central Securities stock opened at $50.19 on Wednesday. Central Securities Co. has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.99 and its 200 day moving average is $46.65.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.