Advisors Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. $WMS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 46,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 644,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after acquiring an additional 54,916 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 544,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after acquiring an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WMS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $166.00 target price on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.56.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of WMS stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $166.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.17. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 29.57% and a net margin of 14.82%.The firm had revenue of $829.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Advanced Drainage Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.00%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Stories

