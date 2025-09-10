Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $881,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian National Railway Company $CNI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,757,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,817,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,165,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,254,370,000 after purchasing an additional 179,261 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,798,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,148,008,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,243,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,793,000 after purchasing an additional 636,147 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 6.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,571,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,129,000 after purchasing an additional 505,588 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $93.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian National Railway Company has a 12 month low of $91.65 and a 12 month high of $121.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway Company will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 8th will be given a $0.6507 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 50.19%.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

