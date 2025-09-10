Advisors Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in HNI Corporation $HNI

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,951 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HNI were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of HNI by 88.5% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 4,741.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of HNI by 3,984.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HNI in the first quarter worth about $107,000. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on HNI in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded HNI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,400. This represents a 5.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Dean Hagedorn sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $67,780.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 36,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,986.77. This represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,383 shares of company stock worth $270,818. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of HNI stock opened at $45.56 on Wednesday. HNI Corporation has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.49 million. HNI had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HNI Corporation will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.16%.

About HNI

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.