Advisors Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. $JBSS

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $735.42 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.39. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $97.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.88.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Cuts Dividend

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $269.08 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 17.54%.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a yield of 130.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s payout ratio is currently 17.89%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

