Advisors Asset Management Inc. Sells 812 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. $ORA

Advisors Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 294.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 890 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dafna Sharir sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $137,093.63. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,269.94. This represents a 33.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 7,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $669,220.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,203,565.75. The trade was a 17.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,976 shares of company stock worth $1,105,067 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Ormat Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Baird R W raised Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.30.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

ORA stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $95.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.09.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.26 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

