AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$11.40 and traded as high as C$12.85. AGF Management shares last traded at C$12.62, with a volume of 56,761 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$11.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on AGF Management from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.83.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Trading Down 0.6%

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of C$812.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.40.

In related news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST sold 6,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.91, for a total value of C$79,370.68. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Andrew Mccreadie sold 62,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.41, for a total value of C$832,761.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,740 shares of company stock worth $619,805 and sold 86,733 shares worth $1,159,908. 18.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGF Management

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management is a Canadian-based asset manager with operations and investments in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Asia. At the end of May 2022, the firm had CAD 40.3 billion in total assets under management. AGF Management’s funds are weighted more heavily toward equities, with just over two thirds of retail AUM being equity related.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.