Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$36.91 and traded as high as C$45.80. Alamos Gold shares last traded at C$45.04, with a volume of 1,012,383 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AGI shares. Stifel Canada upgraded Alamos Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$51.75 to C$52.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$50.50 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.21.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of C$18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.51 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Alamos Gold Inc acquires, explores, and produces gold and other precious metals, and operates in two principal geographic areas: Canada and Mexico. The company has three operating mines in North America: the Young-Davidson Mine in Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate Mines in Sonora, Mexico. The Young-Davidson mine is the group’s largest revenue contributor, and the property also holds mineral leases and claims covering approximately 11,000 acres.

