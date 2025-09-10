Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 25,095 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. $GDDY

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 169,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,095 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $30,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 36,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. VeriStar Capital Management LP increased its stake in GoDaddy by 17.9% in the first quarter. VeriStar Capital Management LP now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 107.9% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $148.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.04. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.51 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 189.42% and a net margin of 17.01%.The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. GoDaddy has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler set a $182.00 price objective on GoDaddy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoDaddy from $234.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

In related news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 3,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $472,990.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 70,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,973,613.93. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $110,497.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,904,070.41. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,524,888 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

