Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 78,090 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,439,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,090 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.60% of Sabra Healthcare REIT worth $25,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 12.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,948,000 after purchasing an additional 147,955 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 16,886 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 143,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 6,457 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 276,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 75,893 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $20.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.89%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

