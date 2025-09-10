Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in Halliburton Company $HAL

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,157,998 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,460 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.13% of Halliburton worth $29,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,941,771 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $759,623,000 after purchasing an additional 24,506,472 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,093,680 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $437,587,000 after buying an additional 2,171,722 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Halliburton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,813,905 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $274,349,000 after buying an additional 731,105 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Halliburton by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,113,044 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $155,088,000 after acquiring an additional 193,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641,111 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $116,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,746 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1%

HAL opened at $21.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.10. Halliburton Company has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $32.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Halliburton had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 8.37%.The company had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Halliburton from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.05.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

