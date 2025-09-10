Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Company $IP

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 553,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.10% of International Paper worth $29,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.0% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in International Paper by 2,343.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of International Paper by 37.3% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 6,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $46.88 on Wednesday. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of -468.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

IP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

