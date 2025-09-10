Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,111 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in W.P. Carey were worth $26,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in W.P. Carey by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,112,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,898 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in W.P. Carey by 4.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,218,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,224,000 after buying an additional 195,466 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,696,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,198,000 after buying an additional 55,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,662,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,018,000 after buying an additional 20,495 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in W.P. Carey by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,248,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W.P. Carey stock opened at $67.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.82. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $68.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

W.P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 20.42%.The company had revenue of $430.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.870-4.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from W.P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. W.P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 236.84%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on W.P. Carey from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. BNP Paribas set a $66.00 target price on W.P. Carey and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of W.P. Carey from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of W.P. Carey from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

W.P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

