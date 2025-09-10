Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 378,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $24,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.7% in the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 38.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FNF opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

