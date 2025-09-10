Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Illumina, Inc. $ILMN

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,278 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,385,581 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $24,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at about $355,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,527 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 199,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Illumina by 344.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Illumina by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 150,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Daiwa America downgraded Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Illumina from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Illumina and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.06.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $98.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.70 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.48.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The life sciences company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Illumina had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Illumina has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

