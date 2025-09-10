Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $23.97 Million Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. $ALGM

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,516 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.52% of Allegro MicroSystems worth $23,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 131.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,835,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,520,000 after buying an additional 2,746,880 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,993,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,302,000 after purchasing an additional 934,048 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 6.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,717,000 after purchasing an additional 144,824 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,833,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.78.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Up 1.7%

NASDAQ ALGM opened at $30.92 on Wednesday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.57 and a beta of 1.74.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $203.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.82 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.140 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Roald Graham Webster sold 8,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total transaction of $271,207.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,613. This represents a 32.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

