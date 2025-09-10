Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $24.90 Million Stock Position in Watsco, Inc. $WSO

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $24,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 56 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Watsco from $455.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Watsco from $445.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $505.00 price target on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.17.

Shares of NYSE:WSO opened at $402.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $390.36 and a 1 year high of $571.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.29.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 7.08%.Watsco’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 16th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 16th. Watsco’s payout ratio is 92.02%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

