Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.08 Million Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. $HLIT

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 21.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,615,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 469,764 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $25,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Harmonic by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 120,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,811 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP raised its position in Harmonic by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 14,016 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Stock Performance

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $138.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.020-0.070 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Harmonic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

