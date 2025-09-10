Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.09 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103,061 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $25,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock valued at $407,716. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $66.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -514.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Marvell Technology from $133.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

