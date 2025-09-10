Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.61 Million Position in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 359,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $25,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of W.R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on W.R. Berkley from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on W.R. Berkley from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.54.

W.R. Berkley Stock Down 0.1%

WRB stock opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.80 and a twelve month high of $76.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.71.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 12.32%.The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is an increase from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.20%.

W.R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

