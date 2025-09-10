Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.80 Million Position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. $ALSN

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 86.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,707 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $25,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Allison Transmission by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 25,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allison Transmission by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 78,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALSN opened at $88.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $94.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.39 and a fifty-two week high of $122.53.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 45.56% and a net margin of 23.81%.Allison Transmission’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Allison Transmission has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Allison Transmission

(Free Report)

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.