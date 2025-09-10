Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $25.93 Million Position in Surmodics, Inc. $SRDX

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 849,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,908 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Surmodics worth $25,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Surmodics by 16.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 395,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,075,000 after buying an additional 55,550 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Surmodics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 267,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,252,000 after acquiring an additional 12,344 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in Surmodics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 195,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 66,150 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Surmodics by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 98,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRDX opened at $32.85 on Wednesday. Surmodics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. The stock has a market cap of $469.76 million, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $29.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.04 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. Surmodics has set its FY 2025 guidance at -0.350–0.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRDX. Zacks Research upgraded Surmodics to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

