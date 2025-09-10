Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.25 Million Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. $CFG

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640,631 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 35,366 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Citizens Financial Group worth $26,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,801,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 26,025 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 224,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after buying an additional 148,431 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.50 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.53.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CFG opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $52.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

