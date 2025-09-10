Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.43 Million Holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. $BBW

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,778 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 5.38% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $26,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the first quarter valued at $3,572,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,154,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 115,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 67,205 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 482,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,933 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Build-A-Bear Workshop from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBW opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $935.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a one year low of $29.32 and a one year high of $72.21.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $124.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.19 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 42.37% and a net margin of 11.34%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s payout ratio is 19.73%.

Insider Transactions at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director Craig Leavitt sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $414,232.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,634,802.32. The trade was a 10.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lesli Rotenberg sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $93,927.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,825 shares in the company, valued at $632,874. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

