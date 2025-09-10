Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $26.84 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 173,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of Atmos Energy worth $26,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 191.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 379.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATO. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Argus raised shares of Atmos Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $164.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $132.58 and a 12 month high of $168.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $160.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.98.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $838.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

