Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $28.72 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,676,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,579 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.11% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $28,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,971,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,669,000 after buying an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter worth $64,847,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $65,031,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, Director Anton J. Levy bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 949,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,439,000. This trade represents a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBD opened at $12.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.59.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.00%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.07) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

