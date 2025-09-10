Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.73 Million Holdings in TriCo Bancshares $TCBK

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,036 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $29,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,839,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,532,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,810,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,963,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $3,568,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCBK stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.68.

TriCo Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.15 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 21.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCBK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

