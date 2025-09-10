Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $29.81 Million Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Molina Healthcare worth $29,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,838,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,903 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,099,000 after purchasing an additional 117,796 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 42.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,125,000 after buying an additional 264,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after buying an additional 666,122 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 13.1% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 541,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,399,000 after buying an additional 62,899 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $155.94 per share, for a total transaction of $1,559,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,591,176.14. The trade was a 15.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 17,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This trade represents a 3.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $181.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $151.95 and a 12-month high of $365.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.36.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $373.00 to $179.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.18.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.