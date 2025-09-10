Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $30.77 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $30,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $899,139,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,427,000 after buying an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,314,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after buying an additional 832,100 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at $72,895,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,501,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,794,339,000 after acquiring an additional 560,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Brown & Brown news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump purchased 2,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,353 shares in the company, valued at $499,488.43. This trade represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Brown & Brown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.64.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $93.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.72 and a quick ratio of 6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.90. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $90.38 and a one year high of $125.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Articles

