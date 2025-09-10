Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Affirm Holdings, Inc. $AFRM

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 121.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 583,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 320,679 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $26,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,272,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,434 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 12.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 6,580,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,390,000 after purchasing an additional 722,599 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Affirm by 140.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,544,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,074 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affirm by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,279,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 1,137.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,282,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,964,000 after buying an additional 1,179,016 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In related news, CEO Max R. Levchin sold 499,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $40,022,707.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine Adkins sold 36,878 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $3,503,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,400 shares in the company, valued at $10,773,000. This represents a 24.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,260,497 shares of company stock valued at $101,241,354. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Affirm Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 680.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a current ratio of 11.54, a quick ratio of 11.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Affirm had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 1.62%.The firm had revenue of $876.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affirm has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research lowered Affirm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Affirm from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Affirm from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.04.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

