Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Position in Kraft Heinz Company $KHC

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 898,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.08% of Kraft Heinz worth $27,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $25.44 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently -35.63%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $697,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. The trade was a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

Kraft Heinz Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.