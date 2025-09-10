Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in VersaBank $VBNK

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,811,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,298 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of VersaBank worth $29,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VersaBank by 46.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 187,160 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc grew its holdings in VersaBank by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 943,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 48,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in VersaBank by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 30,131 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in VersaBank during the 4th quarter worth $579,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VersaBank by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 321,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank Price Performance

Shares of VBNK stock opened at $12.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $387.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.96. VersaBank has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $18.38.

VersaBank Announces Dividend

VersaBank ( NASDAQ:VBNK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. VersaBank had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of VersaBank in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen raised VersaBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.27.

VersaBank Profile

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as web-based chequing accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, and condominium financing; and residential mortgages.

Featured Articles

