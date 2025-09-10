Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stock Position in AB International Buffer ETF $BUFI

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of AB International Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFI – Free Report) by 366.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 712,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 559,899 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 71.28% of AB International Buffer ETF worth $25,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB International Buffer ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000.

AB International Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AB International Buffer ETF stock opened at $38.63 on Wednesday. AB International Buffer ETF has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $38.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.97.

AB International Buffer ETF Profile

The AB International Buffer ETF Intl Buffer ETF (BUFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (ticker: EFA), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund employs FLEX options to implement this strategy and resets its cap and buffer levels at each outcome period.

