Alliancebernstein L.P. Invests $28.92 Million in Penguin Solutions, Inc. $PENG

Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Penguin Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,664,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,919,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PENG. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Penguin Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penguin Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $188,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth about $779,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Penguin Solutions during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Penguin Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000.

Insider Activity

In other Penguin Solutions news, EVP Jack A. Pacheco sold 63,447 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $1,575,389.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 227,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,145.73. This trade represents a 21.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 2,046 shares of Penguin Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $52,009.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,203.24. The trade was a 10.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,175 shares of company stock worth $1,644,448. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Penguin Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PENG opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.32 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Penguin Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $324.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.82 million. Penguin Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. Penguin Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Penguin Solutions, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Penguin Solutions from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Penguin Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penguin Solutions from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Penguin Solutions Company Profile

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

